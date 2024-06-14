Former Germany defender Jérôme Boateng back in court for domestic abuse case

MUNICH (AP) — The fourth trial of former Germany defender Jérôme Boateng on allegations of assault against his former partner has been interrupted just after it began. News agency dpa reports judge Susanne Hemmerich has appealed to Boateng’s defense and the public prosecutor to reach an agreement. The proceedings have been ongoing for the past six years, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic and partly because of judicial failures. This is the fourth time the same matter has been before the court. Boateng was previously found guilty of domestic violence against Sherin Senler. However, the process had to be started because of legal errors. Boateng’s attorney rejected the allegations. Boateng played 76 games for Germany.

