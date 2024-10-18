Former Fulham women’s captain Ronnie Gibbons says she was groped by Mohamed Al Fayed at Harrods

LONDON (AP) — The former captain of Fulham’s women’s team, Ronnie Gibbons, says she was “groped” on two occasions by the late Mohamed Al Fayed when he owned the club. Speaking to The Athletic, Gibbons said the former Harrods owner tried to forcefully kiss her and groped her at his department store in 2000, when she was 20. Earlier this month, police in London said that 40 more women have made allegations of rape or sexual assault against Al Fayed since the BBC broadcast claims by several former employees. The Metropolitan Police force said it had received allegations “relating to 40 victim-survivors and covering offenses including sexual assault and rape” taking place between 1979 and 2013.

