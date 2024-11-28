Former French Open champion Yannick Noah takes charge of para tennis at the French federation

By The Associated Press
FILE -Former French tennis player and singer Yannick Noah looks on during the inauguration of a fresco retracing his life, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of his victory at Roland Garros in 1983, on day one of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament in Paris, May 28, 2023. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat, Pool via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat]

PARIS (AP) — Yannick Noah has been appointed as the new head of France’s para tennis from next year. The French tennis federation said in a statement that Noah will be in charge of wheelchair, visually-impaired as well as deaf and hard-of-hearing tennis. Noah had a first experience with disability tennis over the European summer when he led the French men’s wheelchair tennis team at the Paris Paralympic Games. Noah, a celebrity in his home country, is the last man from France to win a Grand Slam singles title and reached a career-best No. 3 in the ATP rankings in 1986.

