Former French Open champion Yannick Noah takes charge of para tennis at the French federation

PARIS (AP) — Yannick Noah has been appointed as the new head of France’s para tennis from next year. The French tennis federation said in a statement that Noah will be in charge of wheelchair, visually-impaired as well as deaf and hard-of-hearing tennis. Noah had a first experience with disability tennis over the European summer when he led the French men’s wheelchair tennis team at the Paris Paralympic Games. Noah, a celebrity in his home country, is the last man from France to win a Grand Slam singles title and reached a career-best No. 3 in the ATP rankings in 1986.

