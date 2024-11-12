Former France striker Wissam Ben Yedder gets 2-year suspended jail sentence in sexual assault case

French soccer star Wissam Ben Yedder has been sentenced to a suspended prison term of two years after his trial last month in France for sexually assaulting a woman. The prosecutor requested a jail sentence of two years, six months, including 18 months suspended. Lawyer Marie Roumiantseva says Ben Yedder, who was accused of sexual assault while intoxicated, was ordered to pay compensation of 5,000 euros ($5,300) to the victim. The court in the southern city of Nice also imposed a duty to follow treatment on Ben Yedder. The plaintiff’s lawyer, Frank Michel, said during the trial that the victim was in a state of shock and asked for 25,000 euros in damages. Ben Yedder can appeal the ruling.

