Former France soccer player Karembeu says two of his relatives have been killed in New Caledonia

PARIS (AP) — Former soccer World Cup winner Christian Karembeu says two of his relatives have been killed during the unrest in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia that has left seven people dead. Speaking during an interview with Europe 1 radio, the former France and Real Madrid midfielder said Monday the two were shot in the head by snipers. Asked if these were assassinations, Karembeu replied “yes, it’s an assassination and we hope that there will be inquiries and investigations into these murders.” French President Emmanuel Macron decided on Monday to lift the state of emergency that was imposed earlier this month. Karembeu started for France in the 1998 World Cup final and was also part of the team that won the 2000 European Championship.

