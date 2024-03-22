Former footballer Robinho jailed in rural penitentiary for infamous inmates

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former footballer Robinho is an inmate at Tremembe penitentiary in rural Sao Paulo state. He is expected to serve at least 40% of his nine-year sentence for raping a woman in Italy. Brazilian authorities frequently isolate rapists for their own safety but they have not disclosed whether the 40-year-old Robinho has received such treatment. Brazil criminal law states the likes of Robinho could get a more flexible jail regime for good behavior in prison. He will be eligible in 2027, when almost half of his sentence has been served. Tremembe has about 430 inmates and is 150 kilometers northeast of Sao Paulo city. He continues to deny any wrongdoing.

