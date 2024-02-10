Former Florida tennis coach Andy Brandi, who led the Gators to three national titles, dies at 72

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida women’s tennis coach Andy Brandi, whose teams compiled a .914 winning percentage over 17 seasons and won three national championships, has died. He was 72. The Gators said Brandi died Thursday in Boca Raton following an illness. Under Brandi’s direction, Florida won 14 Southeastern Conference regular-season titles and 10 conference tournament crowns and captured national titles in 1992, ’96 and ’98. Brandi retired in 2001 with a win-loss record of 460-43. He was inductee into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

