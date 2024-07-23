Former Florida employee asks court to dismiss lawsuit filed by current Georgia QB Jaden Rashada

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida employee has filed a motion to dismiss quarterback Jaden Rashada’s lawsuit regarding a failed name, image and likeness deal worth nearly $14 million. Marcus Castro-Walker, the program’s former director of player engagement, asked a U.S. District Court in Pensacola to dismiss the complaint. Castro-Walker’s attorney argued that his client cannot be held personally liable or named as a party defendant under sovereign immunity rules, adding that Castro-Walker was acting as an agent of the state or any of its subdivision. Florida coach Billy Napier, Florida booster/automotive technology businessman Hugh Hathcock and Hathcock’s former company, Velocity Automotive Solutions, LLC, are expected to file similar motions to dismiss.

