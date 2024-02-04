Former Florida AD Bill Carr, who led the Gators on the field and from the front office, dies at 78

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida athletic director Bill Carr, an All-America center and team captain for the Gators in 1966, has died. He was 78. The university confirmed Carr’s death. Carr was the school’s AD for seven years (1979-86), credited with getting the department out of debt and building several facilities. He left voluntarily and later served as the executive director of a youth advocacy group and as vice president at Raycom Sports. He returned to college athletics as Houston’s AD in 1993. Carr was a three-year starter for the Gators and was Steve Spurrier’s roommate as a senior. He was a fourth-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1967.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.