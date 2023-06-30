Former FIFA official Juan Ángel Napout to be released from US prison and deported

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Ángel Napout, the former president of soccer’s South American governing body, is to be released from a federal prison and deported after serving 5 1/2 years of his sentence. Napout was convicted on Dec. 22, 2017, of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy. He was sentenced to nine years and has been held at a low-security federal prison in Miami. Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, wrote that the 65-year-old is eligible for release to a residential reentry center on July 6 and will be deported.

