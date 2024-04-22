Former FAU standout Alijah Martin signs with Florida over Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan and others

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic standout Alijah Martin is moving about 300 miles north to play at Florida. The 6-foot-2 guard has formally signed with the Gators and is expected to become an immediate starter for coach Todd Golden in Gainesville. Martin helped propel the Owls to the Final Four in 2023. He averaged 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals during FAU’s 2023-24 campaign that ended with a first-round loss to Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament. He will replace all-Southeastern Conference point guard Zyon Pullin. Martin is a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

