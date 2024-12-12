Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — Ex-Formula 1 team owner and media personality Eddie Jordan says he has been treated for “quite aggressive” cancer. Speaking on the “Formula For Success” podcast which he hosts with former driver David Coulthard, Jordan says he was diagnosed this year. He urged listeners to seek medical advice for any health concerns. Jordan ran his own team in F1 from 1991 through 2005 and acted as the manager for car design great Adrian Newey when he left Red Bull for Aston Martin this year.

