Former F1 driver Wilson Fittipaldi, brother of two-time champion Emerson Fittipaldi, dies at 80

SAO PAULO (AP) — Wilson Fittipaldi, a former Formula One driver credited with helping to improve the standard of the sport in Brazil, has died. He was 80. The Brazilian auto racing confederation said Fittipaldi, who was known by fans as “Wilsinho” and was the older brother of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, died Friday at a hospital in Sao Paulo. The former Brabham and Copersucar driver was hospitalized on Christmas Day after choking on food at his home. Wilson Fittipaldi raced two seasons for Brabham (1972-1973) and one for Copersucar, a Brazil-based team he helped found and which made waves by signing his brother Emerson for the latter half of his career.

