Former F1 driver Felipe Massa ready to go to court as he claims he was ‘robbed’ of 2008 title

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa says he is ready to take Formula One’s governing body to court to press his claims that he was “robbed” of the 2008 title, which he lost by one point to Lewis Hamilton. Massa told The Associated Press that he has given governing body FIA and Formula One Management until the end of next week to respond to a letter the Brazilian sent them this month, in which he claims both had “deliberately ignored the misconduct (at the Singapore Grand Prix) that stripped him of that title.” The Brazilian added he is ”100% ready” to take the case to court if he hears nothing back before then.

