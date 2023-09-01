Former European champions Ajax and Marseille in Europa League group with Brighton and AEK Athens

MONACO (AP) — Former European champions Ajax and Marseille have been drawn to play Premier League club Brighton and AEK Athens in one of the toughest Europa League groups. Brighton will be playing in the competition for the first time. Ajax won the UEFA Cup in 1992 to become the first club to win the three major European trophies of the time. Three-time champion Liverpoolwas drawn to face Union Saint-Gilloise, Toulouse and LASK of Austria while Europa Conference League champion West Ham will play Olympiakos, Freiburg and TSC of Serbia. Roma will be trying to reach its third straight European final in a group with Slavia Prague, Sheriff and Servette.

