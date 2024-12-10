Former England rugby player Tom Voyce feared dead after car went into a river

NORTHUMBERLAND, England (AP) — Police in northeast England say former England rugby international Tom Voyce is missing and feared dead after his car was recovered from a flood-swollen river. Northumbria Police believe the 43-year-old Voyce attempted to drive across a section of the River Aln near Alnwick, a town about 30 miles north of Newcastle, when his car was caught in the current. Police say “It is believed in his attempts to escape he has been swept away and tragically died.” Voyce, who played wing and fullback, won nine caps for England from 2001 to 2006.

