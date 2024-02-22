Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart to retire after this season at Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has announced he will retire after this season, ending a 20-year career that included 75 appearances for England. The former Manchester City ’keeper says this season in Glasgow will be his last despite feeling physically “great.” He says “I wanted to get the message out that as of June I’m going to stop playing professional football. This is something that I’ve thought about for a while.” Hart was a two-time Premier League champion in his 12-year stint with City. He’s also helped Celtic win two league titles in Scotland.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.