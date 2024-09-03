Former England defender Chris Smalling signs with Saudi club Al-Fayha

By The Associated Press
FILE - Roma's Chris Smalling celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Roma at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, on Oct. 1, 2022. (Spada/LaPresse via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada]

ROME (AP) — Former England defender Chris Smalling has signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha to end his stay at Roma after five seasons. The 34-year-old Smalling signed a two-year deal. Roma also offloaded 19-year-old Brazilian winger Joao Costa to Al-Ettifaq in a permanent deal. Costa made just five appearances in Serie A and the Europa League for Roma. Smalling was a key member of the Roma team that won the inaugural Europa Conference League title in 2022. He made 31 appearances for England from 2011-17.

