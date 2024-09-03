Former England defender Chris Smalling signs with Saudi club Al-Fayha

ROME (AP) — Former England defender Chris Smalling has signed with Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha to end his stay at Roma after five seasons. The 34-year-old Smalling signed a two-year deal. Roma also offloaded 19-year-old Brazilian winger Joao Costa to Al-Ettifaq in a permanent deal. Costa made just five appearances in Serie A and the Europa League for Roma. Smalling was a key member of the Roma team that won the inaugural Europa Conference League title in 2022. He made 31 appearances for England from 2011-17.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.