Former England captain Alastair Cook announces his retirement from cricket

LONDON (AP) — Former England captain Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from cricket after deciding against seeking a renewal of his contract at long-time county team Essex. The left-handed opener had already retired from the international game in 2018 after hitting 12,472 test runs. That’s the most by any English batter and fifth on the all-time list behind Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid. Cook’s contract expired at Essex at the end of the recently completed domestic season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.