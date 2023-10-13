Former England captain Alastair Cook announces his retirement from cricket

By The Associated Press
FILE - England's Alastair Cook, in his last ever batting innings before retiring from test cricket, walks off the field of play after losing his wicket from the bowling of India's Hanuma Vihari for 147 runs during the fifth cricket test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Former England captain Alastair Cook announced his retirement from cricket on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 after deciding against seeking a renewal of his contract at Essex, his long-time county team. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Dunham]

LONDON (AP) — Former England captain Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from cricket after deciding against seeking a renewal of his contract at long-time county team Essex. The left-handed opener had already retired from the international game in 2018 after hitting 12,472 test runs. That’s the most by any English batter and fifth on the all-time list behind Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid. Cook’s contract expired at Essex at the end of the recently completed domestic season.

