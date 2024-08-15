Former Eagles coordinators reunite as head coaches at Cardinals-Colts joint practices

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Jonathan Gannon knew Shane Steichen was destined to be an NFL head coach almost from the moment they joined the Philadelphia Eagles staff in 2021. So Gannon started taking notes. Three years later, the two coordinators who helped lead the Eagles to the 2022 NFC championship find themselves in suburban Indianapolis for two joint practices — as head coaches of the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. It’s a pairing they anticipated would happen one day.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.