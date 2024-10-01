Former Dutch Bros CEO and family donate $3 million to Oregon State basketball

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Former Dutch Bros CEO Joth Ricci and his family have donated $3 million to the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Oregon State. The donation establishes endowments managed by the OSU Foundation that will provide annual revenue to both teams. Ricci graduated in 1991. His parents and children are also Oregon State alumni.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.