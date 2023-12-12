Former Duke QB Riley Leonard announces transfer to Notre Dame

Notre Dame is going from one ex-ACC standout quarterback to another after Duke’s Riley Leonard committed to the Fighting Irish. Leonard announced his transfer destination Tuesday on social media. He is expected to take over for this year’s starter Sam Hartman, who spent his first five seasons with Wake Forest before joining the Irish. Leonard led the Blue Devils to a 4-0 start including a surprise 28-7 win over No. 9 Clemson to start the season. But he got hurt late in a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame this past September. Also, ex-Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim committed to Coastal Carolina.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.