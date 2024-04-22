Former Duke guard Jeremy Roach indicates he will play a final college season at Baylor

Former Duke guard Jeremy Roach has indicated he will play a final college season at Baylor. The 6-foot-1 guard announced last week he was declaring for the NBA draft and entering the transfer portal if he returns to college. He made a social media post Sunday with an altered photo of him wearing a Baylor uniform and in the same frame with Bears coach Scott Drew. Roach started 108 of his 130 games at Duke the past four seasons. He averaged 14 points this season as the Blue Devils advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight. His additional year of eligibility is from the COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020-21.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.