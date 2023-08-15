Former doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky handed 4-year ban for violating anti-doping rules

LONDON (AP) — The former doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky has been given a four-year ban from all sports for violating anti-doping rules. The sanction for Richard Freeman was handed down by an independent tribunal of the national anti-doping panel for possession of a prohibited substance and two separate charges of tampering. UK Anti-Doping says Freeman’s ban was effective from Dec. 22, 2020 and that he is ineligible for any sporting activity until Dec. 21 next year. Freeman was a key figure in a period of success for British Cycling and Team Sky from 2010-2017 and worked closely with Bradley Wiggins.

