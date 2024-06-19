Former deputy head of Czech soccer association gets suspended sentence in a match-fixing scandal

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech Football Association deputy head Roman Berbr and other soccer officials have been sentenced for their involvement in a match-fixing scandal. According to the verdict issued by the county court in the western Czech city of Plzen, Berbr was convicted of embezzlement and received a three-year suspended sentence and a 2 million Czech crown fine ($86,500). Former sports director of the Slavoj Vyšehrad club Roman Rogoz received a four-year prison term and 400,000 Czech crown ($17,000) fine while former player and soccer official Michal Káník got a 2 1/2-years suspended sentence and a fine of 130,000 Czech crowns ($5,600). The prosecution can appeal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.