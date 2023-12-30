Former DePaul coach Joey Meyer, who led the Blue Demons to 7 NCAA Tournaments, dies at 74

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Meyer, who played at DePaul and coached the Blue Demons to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, has died. He was 74. Meyer died Friday in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, surrounded by family, DePaul said in a release. The school did not provide any further information. Joey Meyer played for his father, Ray, for three seasons from 1968-1971, averaging 16.4 points in 75 games for DePaul. Meyer served as an assistant for his father for 11 seasons before taking over when Ray retired after coaching DePaul from 1942-1984. Joey Meyer got the Blue Demons into the NCAA tourney in each of his first five seasons. They reached the Sweet 16 in 1986 and 1987.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.