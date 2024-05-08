Former Daytona 500 winner McDowell will leave Front Row Motorsports for Spire in 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell says he won’t return to Front Row Motorsports after this season and is moving to Spire Motorsports. The 39-year-old has been with Front Row Motorsports since 2018. McDowell won the Daytona 500 in 2021 and last year’s Cup race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course driving the No. 34 Ford for Front Row. Shortly after McDowell said he was leaving Front Row, Spire said it had signed McDowell to a multiyear contract.

