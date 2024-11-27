Former Davidson coach Scott Abell is named coach at Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — Scott Abell has been introduced as coach at Rice, replacing Mike Bloomgren, who was fired in October. Abell comes from Davidson, where he had coached since 2018. He led the Wildcats to seven consecutive winning seasons and leaves Davidson as the winningest coach in school history at 47-28. He helped the team to two Pioneer Football League titles and his team made three appearances in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.