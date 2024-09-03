Former Czech Republic soccer boss receives prison term for fraud again

PRAGUE (AP) — The former head of the Czech Football Association has been convicted of fraud again and sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison. Prague’s Municipal Court has also fined Miroslav Pelta 5 million Czech crowns ($221,000) and banned him from an executive position for five years. The court issued the verdict in a retrial of the case after it handed Pelta a similar sentence in 2021 and 2023. An appeals court canceled those rulings. The court says Pelta used his personal relationship with former deputy education minister Simona Kratochvilova to influence who would receive state subsidies.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.