Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber returning to Cleveland Guardians on 1-year deal, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that right-hander Shane Bieber is returning to the Cleveland Guardians after making just two starts and undergoing Tommy John surgery last season. Bieber had been expected to leave the AL Central champions, but will be back after agreeing to a one-year, $14 million contract that includes a $16 million player option for 2026. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner made just starts in 2024 before having the surgery on his troublesome elbow that bothered him the previous campaign. The 29-year-old Bieber has spent all seven big-league seasons with Cleveland.

