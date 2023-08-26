Former Cup Series champ Kurt Busch formally retires while still recovering from concussion

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — 2004 NASCAR champion Kurt Busch officially has retired. The 45-year-old stepped away from racing last season following a significant concussion. He made his retirement official at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday. Busch held back tears as he called it quits. He sat on the same stage where he celebrated his Cup Series victory at the 2017 Daytona 500. Busch says his body is fighting with Father Time. He says he’s dealt with arthritis and gout while trying to recover from a rear-impact collision at Pocono Raceway last summer.

