Former Croatian national team coach Blazevic dies at 87

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The coach who led the Croatian national soccer team to the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup in France has died. Miroslav “Ciro” Blazevic was 87. His family and friends say Blazevic died at a Zagreb hospital after a long battle with prostate cancer. Blazevic was known as the “coach of all coaches” in his homeland. He led four national teams and several domestic and foreign clubs during his career. Blazevic was born into a Catholic family in Travnik, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and was an average player. His coaching career started in the 1960s in Switzerland.

