Former CONMEBOL boss Napout returns to Paraguay after 5 years in US prison

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Disgraced former CONMEBOL president Juan Ángel Napout has arrived in his native Paraguay after he was released from a United States federal prison for medical reasons and deported. The 65-year-old Napout carried a Paraguayan flag at Silvio Pettirossi Airport in the capital Asuncion. Napout served 5 1/2 years of a nine-year sentence in Miami after being convicted of racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy. He was due to be realeased in 2025 but was freed early for medical reasons. He has cataracts in both eyes. Napout was banned by FIFA in 2019 after its ethics committee found him guilty of bribery in years that overlapped him bossing Paraguay’s soccer body from 2007-14 and South America’s governing body from 2014-15.

