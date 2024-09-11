Former conference rivals Oklahoma, Oklahoma State to play men’s basketball game at Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former conference rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will face off in a men’s basketball game on Dec. 14 at the Paycom Center, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The schools competed for decades as members of the Big 12, but Oklahoma left for the Southeastern Conference in July. The game will be part of the Bedlam Series, a competition that spans all sports throughout the year. Oklahoma State holds a 13-11-1 all-time advantage.

