Former Commanders center Chase Roullier announces he’s retiring after 2 major injuries

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE -Washington Football Team center Chase Roullier (73) sets to hike the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. Former Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier has announced his retirement, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 deciding his football-playing days are over seven weeks shy of his 30th birthday because of injuries that derailed his career.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terrance Williams]

Former Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier is retiring seven weeks shy of his 30th birthday. Roullier announced the decision in a post on Instagram. Two major injuries limited him to a total of 10 games over the past two NFL seasons. Roullier cited the effects of coming back from a broken left fibula and damaged right knee as the reason why he opted to call it a career. He was Washington’s starting center for three full seasons from 2018-20.

