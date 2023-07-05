Former Commanders center Chase Roullier announces he’s retiring after 2 major injuries

Former Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier is retiring seven weeks shy of his 30th birthday. Roullier announced the decision in a post on Instagram. Two major injuries limited him to a total of 10 games over the past two NFL seasons. Roullier cited the effects of coming back from a broken left fibula and damaged right knee as the reason why he opted to call it a career. He was Washington’s starting center for three full seasons from 2018-20.

