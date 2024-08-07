Former college baseball player sues, says NCAA, conferences fixed wages with scholarship limits

A former college baseball player is suing the NCAA and power conferences, accusing the leagues of wage fixing through scholarship limits. The antitrust cases was filed in Colorado District Court by former TCU baseball player Riley Cornelio and seeks class-action status. The NCAA, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference have an agreement in place to settle antitrust lawsuits that challenged compensation rules for $2.78 billion in damages to former and current athletes. The settlement still needs to be approved by a judge and includes a plan significantly raise the number of athletic scholarships schools can grant.

