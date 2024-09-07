Former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton, member of 2 national title teams, dies at 26

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton, who was part of two national title teams in 2016 and 2018, has died. He was 26. A university official said the school had heard from outside sources of Overton’s death and reached out to the Greensboro, North Carolina, police to confirm his death. Overton is a native of Greensboro. He played at Clemson in a reserve role from 2016 to 2019. He had 52 catches for 777 yards and seven touchdowns in 51 career games.

