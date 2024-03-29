Former Clemson outfielder Rohlman, a two-time all-ACC selection, dies at 29

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson all-Atlantic Coast Conference outfielder Reed Rohlman has died in Florida. His former school announced Rohlman’s death. He was 29. Rohlman was picked in the 35th round by Kansas City in 2017 and played three seasons in the Royals organization. Rohlman played with the Clemson Tigers from 2014-17. After a redshirt season, Rohlman finished third in the ACC with a .356 batting average in 2015. He was part of Clemson’s ACC Tournament winning team the next season.

