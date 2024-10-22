Former Chile international Valdivia detained over sexual assault allegation

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former Chile international Jorge Valdivia has been detained after local authorities confirmed an allegation of sexual assault against him. A woman reported the alleged assault to the country’s legal medical service Monday morning after having spent time with the 41-year-old Valdivia the night before at a restaurant in the Chilean capital. Valdivia says he had a consensual relationship with the woman.

