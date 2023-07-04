Former Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek takes Tonali’s No. 8 shirt at AC Milan

MILAN (AP) — Ruben Loftus-Cheek is looking forward to his debut for AC Milan at the San Siro. The English midfielder recently signed a four-year deal with Milan following a transfer from Chelsea that was reportedly worth 16 million euros ($17.5 million). He says that after 20 years at Chelsea “this is a special time for me to finally break away from the club” and “start a new chapter in my life.” Loftus-Cheek played seven seasons for the Blues with 155 appearances and 13 goals. He won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup and a League Cup. He also had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

