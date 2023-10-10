Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard retires from soccer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Eden Hazard is putting an end to a 16-year injury-hit career marked by great success at club level and unfulfilled promise with the Belgium national team’s “Golden Generation.” The 32-year-old Hazard announced his retirement from all soccer on Tuesday after more than 700 matches and two Premier League titles during his time with Chelsea. Before injuries slowed him down, Hazard was often unstoppable on the field with his quick pace, creativity and super dribbling skills. The widely admired player had already retired from international soccer after his country’s aging generation of players was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage last year.

