Former champion Wozniacki awarded one of the first wild cards for 2024 Australian Open

Former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded one of the first wild cards for the 2024 Australian Open and is planning on bringing her two young children to the scene of her biggest Grand Slam triumph. The 2018 Australian Open women’s champion and six Australian players were granted the first batch of wild cards. The 33-year-old Wozniacki returned to top-flight tennis in August after more than three years off the tour. She played in Montreal and Cincinnati before making a run to the fourth round of the U.S. Open, where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

