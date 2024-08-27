Former champion Sloane Stephens is out of the US Open after a first-round collapse

NEW YORK (AP) — Sloane Stephens has been eliminated from the U.S. Open after a stunning first-round collapse. The 2017 champion won the first nine games against Clara Burel of France before falling 0-6, 7-5, 7-5 on Monday night. Stephens got the first night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium in this year’s U.S. Open and it appeared she would end it quickly. The American won the first set in 21 minutes, then went up 3-0 in the second after breaking Burel the first two times she served. But Stephens would later have her serve broken when she served for the match in both the second and third sets.

