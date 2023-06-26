Former champion Egan Bernal returns to Tour de France after life-threatening crash

By The Associated Press
FILE - Colombia's Egan Bernal climbs Grand Colombier during the stage 15 of the Tour de France cycling race over 174 kilometers (108 miles), with start in Lyon and finish in Grand Colombier, on Sept. 13, 2020. Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal is returning to the Tour de France for the first time following his life-threatening crash 18 months ago. The 26-year-old Colombian climber was selected Monday in the eight-man Ineos-Grenadiers squad that will compete at the three-week race. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal is returning to cycling’s biggest race for the first time since his life-threatening crash at the start of last year. The 26-year-old Colombian climber was selected Monday in the eight-man Ineos Grenadiers squad that will compete at the three-week Tour. The race starts Saturday in Bilbao, Spain. Bernal won the 2019 Tour. He said he was very close to becoming paralyzed after an accident involving a bus in January 2022 in Colombia during training.

