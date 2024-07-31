Former Carolina Hurricanes center Evgeny Kuznetsov signs 4-year contract with Russian team

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes' Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and Jaccob Slavin (74) skate off as New York Rangers celebrate in the background following Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 16, 2024. The Hurricanes have put Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his NHL contract. General manager Eric Tulsky said the two sides ultimately agreed this was the best course of action for the player and the team.

Former Carolina Hurricanes center Evgeny Kuznetsov will return to Russia to continue his career. The Kontinental Hockey League announced Kuznetsov has signed a four-year contract with SKA Saint Petersburg. Kuznetsov’s contract with the Hurricanes was terminated by mutual agreement two weeks ago. Kuznetsov walked away from the $6 million salary owed to him in the final season of his $64.2 million, seven-year deal originally signed in 2017. Carolina acquired Kuznetsov from Washington before the trade deadline. He had 13 points in 30 games in a limited role with the Hurricanes as they reached the second round of the playoffs.

