Former Carolina Hurricanes center Evgeny Kuznetsov signs 4-year contract with Russian team

Former Carolina Hurricanes center Evgeny Kuznetsov will return to Russia to continue his career. The Kontinental Hockey League announced Kuznetsov has signed a four-year contract with SKA Saint Petersburg. Kuznetsov’s contract with the Hurricanes was terminated by mutual agreement two weeks ago. Kuznetsov walked away from the $6 million salary owed to him in the final season of his $64.2 million, seven-year deal originally signed in 2017. Carolina acquired Kuznetsov from Washington before the trade deadline. He had 13 points in 30 games in a limited role with the Hurricanes as they reached the second round of the playoffs.

