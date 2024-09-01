Former Cardiff and Ivory Coast soccer player Sol Bamba dies aged 39

ISTANBUL (AP) — Souleymane “Sol” Bamba, who played for Cardiff in the English Premier League, has died. He was 39. Bamba was coaching at Turkish club Adanaspor, which said Saturday he had died in the city of Manisa. Bamba had been admitted to hospital ahead of his team’s away game there on Friday. Club president Asil Bostanci said that Bamba had been rushed to hospital Friday morning with a fever, in comments reported by the state-run Anadolu news agency. Bamba began his career at Paris Saint-Germain before playing in the Scottish, English, Turkish and Italian leagues. Bamba also played 46 times for the Ivory Coast.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.