Former captain Antoine Dupont back with France for autumn rugby tests

PARIS (AP) — Fresh from winning the Olympic rugby sevens title this summer on home soil, France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has been named in Fabien Galthié’s squad for the autumn tests. The France coach has also selected eight uncapped players in his group of 42. France will take on Japan, New Zealand and Argentina next month. Dupont has not played for the France XV since the World Cup quarterfinal loss to South Africa in October last year. The mercurial playmaker skipped the Six Nations and switched his attention from the traditional 15s format to rugby sevens in March to chase his once-in-a-lifetime chance to win an Olympic gold medal on home soil.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.