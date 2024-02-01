Former Bucs and Texans tight end Antony Auclair announces retirement

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans tight end Antony Auclair has announced his retirement. Auclair hadn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2021, when he caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown with the Texans. He had played for the Buccaneers from 2017-20 and spent part of the 2022 season on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. The 30-year-old Auclair finishes his career with 15 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown in 56 games. The Canadian tight end signed with the Bucs in 2017 as an undrafted free agent from Laval University in Quebec.

