Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel reveals in documentary he tried to commit suicide at end of ‘bender’

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel revealed in an upcoming documentary that he tried to commit suicide after being cut by the team in 2016. Manziel, who was drafted by the Browns in 2014 following a wildly successful college career at Texas A&M, said in the Netflix documentary “Untold: Johnny Football” that a drug addiction contributed to his downfall. Manziel said he lost 40 pounds after going on a “$5 million bender.” He was also in legal trouble at the time on charges he allegedly hit and threaten his then-girlfriend. At his low point, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner tried to end his life but the gun malfunctioned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.