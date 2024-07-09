Former Browns QB great Bernie Kosar battling health challenges

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns star quarterback Bernie Kosar has been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease, according to a story in Cleveland Magazine. The 60-year-old former player is on the list for a liver transplant, though University Hospitals hepatologist Anthony Post tells the magazine that Kosar has improved since the year started. At the same time, he warns that liver disease can fluctuate. Another doctor, Cleveland Clinic chief wellness officer Michael Roizen, tells the magazine there is a more than 90% chance Kosar will need a new liver.

